Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,328 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRKL. Compass Point raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Hollister bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $64,260.00. Also, CFO Carl M. Carlson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $134,440 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRKL opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

