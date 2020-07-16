Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,540,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 61,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 559,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,926,000 after buying an additional 22,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.09.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

