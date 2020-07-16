Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.1% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

PepsiCo stock opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

