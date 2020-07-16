Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 57.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,548,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.