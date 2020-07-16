Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,742 ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $693.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. ChampionX Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. ChampionX had a positive return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. On average, analysts predict that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

