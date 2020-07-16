Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,500 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.74.

KeyCorp stock opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.