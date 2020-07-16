Endurance International Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,690 call options on the company. This is an increase of 651% compared to the typical volume of 358 call options.

In related news, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $50,823.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 32,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $87,413.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,994 shares of company stock valued at $170,714 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,328,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 91,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 177,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the first quarter worth about $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EIGI opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $748.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

