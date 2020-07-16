Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EXK. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

EXK opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $394.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $962,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

