Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 69,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Barclays raised Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of ENB opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

