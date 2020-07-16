Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.14

Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 2267042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Emgold Mining Company Profile (CVE:EMR)

Emgold Mining Corporation, a gold exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the western United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, tungsten, lead, copper, zinc, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Buckskin Rawhide East property comprising 52 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 835 acres; Buckskin Rawhide West property that includes 21 unpatented mineral lode claims covering approximately 420 acres; and Koegel Rawhide gold and silver properties comprising 36 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 720 acres in Nevada.

