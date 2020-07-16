Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON:ELCO opened at GBX 78.50 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 74.38. Elecosoft has a 52-week low of GBX 44 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 94 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $63.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48.
About Elecosoft
