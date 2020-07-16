Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is a casino entertainment company. It provides casino and entertainment services primarily in Nevada and Louisiana, United States. The Company’s facilities and services include casino games; hotels; entertainment and events; signature and casual restaurants; various venues; and guest services. Its casino also provides facilities for meetings and special events; catering and banquet services; and golf, ski, Reno bowling, baseball, basecamp climbing, truckee river, Reno fernley raceway, and museum services. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. is based in Reno, Nevada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Shares of ERI opened at $40.11 on Monday. Eldorado Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 2.80.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

