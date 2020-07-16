eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EHTH. Barclays started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.62.

Shares of EHTH opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.98. eHealth has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,010,769. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in eHealth by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $2,421,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

