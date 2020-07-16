Edward Jones Initiates Coverage on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Analysts at Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

