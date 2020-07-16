Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

EPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $30.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $8,446,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

