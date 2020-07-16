EBCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26,141.00 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. EBCoin has a market cap of $305,589.47 and approximately $26,141.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045820 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $459.27 or 0.04980556 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033325 BTC.

EBCoin Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

