Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

EV stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. Eaton Vance has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

