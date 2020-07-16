e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) Insider Trevor Mervyn Jones Buys 32,185 Shares of Stock

e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) insider Trevor Mervyn Jones purchased 32,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £5,471.45 ($6,733.26).

Shares of ETX opened at GBX 12.03 ($0.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 17.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. e-Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 23 ($0.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and a PE ratio of -13.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.20.

e-Therapeutics Company Profile

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

