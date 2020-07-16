DZ Bank Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Hellofresh (ETR:HFG)

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hellofresh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.76 ($49.17).

ETR HFG opened at €48.00 ($53.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion and a PE ratio of -783.87. Hellofresh has a twelve month low of €8.13 ($9.13) and a twelve month high of €53.35 ($59.94).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

