DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,930,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 102.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

DXC Technology stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $57.23.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

