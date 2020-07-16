DX (Group) (LON:DX) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of DX (Group) (LON:DX) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DX (Group) from GBX 14 ($0.17) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of LON:DX opened at GBX 16.50 ($0.20) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DX has a 1 year low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.88 ($0.22).

In related news, insider Paul Goodson bought 201,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £24,181.20 ($29,757.81). Also, insider Ian Gray bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,153.09). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 791,510 shares of company stock worth $8,498,120.

About DX (Group)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

