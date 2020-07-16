DWF Group (LON:DWF) Upgraded to Buy at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON DWF opened at GBX 66 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.72 million and a P/E ratio of 16.84. DWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 143 ($1.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.99.

In other news, insider Chris Stefani acquired 15,000 shares of DWF Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,813.93).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

