DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

A number of research firms have commented on DRRX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $141,659.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,646.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $98,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in DURECT by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in DURECT by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in DURECT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 266,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $394.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 2.18.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 114.36% and a negative net margin of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

