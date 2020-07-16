Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €92.00 by Independent Research

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €92.00 ($103.37) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €80.50 ($90.45) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, June 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($115.73) target price on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.79 ($81.78).

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €86.80 ($97.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $746.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €38.32 ($43.06) and a 52-week high of €108.50 ($121.91). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.04.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

