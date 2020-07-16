Doug Bailey Sells 500 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $61,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,784.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $61,985.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $60,950.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Doug Bailey sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $180,195.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $60,500.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.07. Power Integrations Inc has a 52-week low of $77.14 and a 52-week high of $126.25. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 219,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 659,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

