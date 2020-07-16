Doug Bailey Sells 500 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $61,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,968.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $61,925.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $60,950.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Doug Bailey sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $180,195.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $60,500.00.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $126.25.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,226,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POWI shares. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

