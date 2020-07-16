Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,626,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total value of $1,005,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,175 shares of company stock worth $8,662,930 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $402.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $417.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.41.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.