Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) versus CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) Head to Head Survey

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENT PUERTO S A/S has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Dominion Energy pays out 88.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CENT PUERTO S A/S pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dominion Energy has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Dominion Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy $16.57 billion 3.74 $1.36 billion $4.24 17.43 CENT PUERTO S A/S $606.52 million 0.67 $182.34 million $0.99 2.72

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CENT PUERTO S A/S. CENT PUERTO S A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Dominion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of CENT PUERTO S A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dominion Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy and CENT PUERTO S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy 10.80% 11.97% 3.41% CENT PUERTO S A/S 21.16% 11.97% 6.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dominion Energy and CENT PUERTO S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy 2 8 6 0 2.25 CENT PUERTO S A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

Dominion Energy presently has a consensus price target of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.93%. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.81%. Given CENT PUERTO S A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CENT PUERTO S A/S is more favorable than Dominion Energy.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats CENT PUERTO S A/S on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities. It also comprises generation operations of the company's merchant fleet and energy marketing, and price risk management activities for its assets. The company's Gas Infrastructure segment engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, gas transmission pipeline and storage, liquefied natural gas, and nonregulated retail natural gas marketing operations, as well as natural gas gathering and processing activities. This segment serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company's Southeast Energy segment generates, transmits, distributes, and markets electricity and natural gas through South Carolina Electric & Gas Company and Public Service Company of North Carolina. As of December 31, 2018, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 26,000 megawatts of generating capacity; 6,700 miles of electric transmission lines; 58,300 miles of electric distribution lines; 14,800 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering, and storage pipelines; and 52,300 miles of gas distribution pipelines. It served approximately 5 million utility and retail energy customers; and operated underground natural gas storage systems with approximately 1 trillion cubic feet of storage capacity. The company sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives and municipalities, as well as into wholesale electricity markets. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Dominion Energy, Inc. in May 2017. Dominion Energy, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

