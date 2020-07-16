Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $937,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 6,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 129,546 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

NYSE:D opened at $73.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

