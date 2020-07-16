Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 4.99.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

