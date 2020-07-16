Dollarcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (DLC)

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Dollarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $3,314.95 and $1.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,105.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.96 or 0.02437506 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00639153 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010250 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Dollarcoin Coin Profile

Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dollarcoin Coin Trading

Dollarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

