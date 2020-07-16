DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DNHBY. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB ASA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut DNB ASA/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

DNHBY opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. DNB ASA/S has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. DNB ASA/S had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 24.74%. Equities analysts predict that DNB ASA/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

