Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DISCA. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Shares of DISCA opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery Communications will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 5,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $112,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,735,871.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 54.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the first quarter worth $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Communications by 992.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.