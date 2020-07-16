Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $208.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.13. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $331.00.

