Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIOD. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of DIOD opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. Diodes has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $767,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,679,606.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 23,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,180,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,769 shares of company stock worth $5,826,332. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.