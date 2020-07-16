Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Wedbush

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.44.

NYSE:DIN opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $4,807,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

