DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,447 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 741% compared to the average volume of 172 put options.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $202,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,137 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DLR opened at $146.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

