DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $164.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

NYSE:DLR opened at $144.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $218,702.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

