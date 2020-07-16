Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

FANG opened at $39.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.21. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $111.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.22.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

