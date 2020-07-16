Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diamond S Shipping Inc. provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The company’s vessel operations are composed of two segments: Crude Tankers, which includes Suezmax vessels and an Aframax vessel, and Product Tankers, which includes medium range vessels. Diamond S Shipping Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

DSSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

DSSI opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Diamond S Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.