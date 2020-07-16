Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average of $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Investec lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.