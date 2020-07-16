DFS Furniture’s (DFS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 290 ($3.57) to GBX 175 ($2.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 231 ($2.84).

LON DFS opened at GBX 159.40 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 199.50. DFS Furniture has a 52-week low of GBX 101.80 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 302 ($3.72). The company has a market cap of $395.82 million and a PE ratio of 73.81.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

