DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were down 2.8% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $402.45 and last traded at $392.99, approximately 35,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,131,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.23.

Specifically, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.74, for a total value of $607,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,968.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $7,207,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,292 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,164 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.86.

The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 262.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 214.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

