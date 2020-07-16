DEX (DEX) Market Cap Tops $1.48 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. DEX has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $85,947.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEX has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.01958008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00088916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00192033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000205 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

