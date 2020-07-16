DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.31

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 86085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

DPSGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.08 billion during the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

