Deutsche Bank Upgrades G4S (LON:GFS) to Buy

G4S (LON:GFS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 140 ($1.72). Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

GFS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G4S to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of G4S from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of G4S from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of G4S from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 154.44 ($1.90).

LON GFS opened at GBX 132.70 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.44. G4S has a 12-month low of GBX 69.92 ($0.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 223.50 ($2.75). The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.95.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

