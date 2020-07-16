Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 34 ($0.42) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s previous close.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 45 ($0.55) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 47 ($0.58) to GBX 42 ($0.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.49) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 45 ($0.55) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 42 ($0.52) in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 45.57 ($0.56).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON LLOY opened at GBX 30.39 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 41.17. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.