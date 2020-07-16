Deutsche Bank Increases Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $48.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.36% from the company’s current price.

LUV has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

LUV stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 973 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

