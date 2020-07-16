Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $24.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $8.11 on Monday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. Research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 806,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Denny’s by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.