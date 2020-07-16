Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.90

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 15901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Deluxe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Deluxe alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $820.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Deluxe news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 141,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.